Swiss National Bank Sells 127,500 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,491,300 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 127,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of Texas Instruments worth $432,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $2,516,628,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 61.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,717,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,019,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,273,233 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,129,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,174 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,153,622 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,588,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,788 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Zacks Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $267.11.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total value of $7,871,947.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 53,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. The trade was a 34.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total value of $5,003,176.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 81,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. This represents a 18.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 5.4%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $297.10 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $269.54 and its 200 day moving average is $220.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $331.51. The stock has a market cap of $270.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

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