Swiss National Bank Sells 167,740 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,906,222 shares of the company's stock after selling 167,740 shares during the period. GE Aerospace comprises 0.5% of Swiss National Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of GE Aerospace worth $895,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company's stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of GE opened at $332.49 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $232.24 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The company has a market cap of $346.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $302.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.17.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

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GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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