Swiss National Bank Sells 20,540 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 20,540 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $220,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $855.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $792.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Key Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $611.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.25. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $695.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $739.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.25 and a fifty-two week high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,815.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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