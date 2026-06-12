Swiss National Bank Sells 38,423 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,135,077 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 38,423 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.27% of Boeing worth $463,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in Boeing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Key Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $221.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.28 billion, a PE ratio of 107.32 and a beta of 1.19. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.77 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.55 and a 200-day moving average of $221.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. Boeing's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $262.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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