Swiss National Bank Sells 583,400 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,203,700 shares of the company's stock after selling 583,400 shares during the quarter. CocaCola comprises approximately 0.5% of Swiss National Bank's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.26% of CocaCola worth $783,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company's stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 450.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company's stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 32,392 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 548.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.
More CocaCola News
Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Investors are focusing on World Cup-related demand, with several reports saying the 2026 FIFA tournament could lift beverage sales and make Coca-Cola a beneficiary of higher consumption during the event. Marriott, Flutter, Coca-Cola among stocks poised to gain from FIFA World Cup 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley reportedly named Coca-Cola its top beverage pick ahead of the FIFA World Cup, citing improved long-term growth potential and favorable recent operating trends. KO Stock Extends Rally: Coca-Cola Is Morgan Stanley’s Top Beverage Bet Ahead Of FIFA World Cup
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised FY2026 earnings estimates for KO, reinforcing expectations that Coca-Cola can continue delivering steady profit growth. The World Cup Is Coming—These 3 Stocks Could Cash In
- Positive Sentiment: New bullish write-ups continue to highlight Coca-Cola’s valuation, dividend strength, and resilient demand, keeping the stock attractive to both growth and income investors. Is The Coca-Cola Company (KO) A Good Stock To Buy Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares, but the transaction was part of a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and was tied to tax withholding on equity awards, making it less concerning than discretionary insider selling. CocaCola NYSE: KO EVP Jennifer Mann Sells 100,000 Shares
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts still broadly rate KO a Buy, which supports the stock, but the consensus target suggests much of the optimism is already reflected in the share price. CocaCola Company The) (NYSE: KO Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Analysts
- Negative Sentiment: One article noted that while Coca-Cola could benefit from World Cup spending, another stock may offer more upside, which slightly tempers the near-term enthusiasm for KO relative to peers. The World Cup Is Coming—These 3 Stocks Could Cash In
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,842,608.29. This trade represents a 78.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $7,946,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 207,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,480,004. This trade represents a 32.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 875,921 shares of company stock worth $69,831,810 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CocaCola in a research report on Thursday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.69.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KO
CocaCola Price Performance
CocaCola stock opened at $82.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $355.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $84.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.63.
CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.CocaCola's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CocaCola Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.
CocaCola Company Profile
(Free Report
)
The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.
Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.
Recommended Stories
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider CocaCola, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CocaCola wasn't on the list.
While CocaCola currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.Get This Free Report