Swiss National Bank Sells 85,100 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,387,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 85,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of T-Mobile US worth $281,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,797,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $10,244,764,000 after purchasing an additional 636,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,234,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,801,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,769 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,847,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,014,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,409 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 47.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,222,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,903,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,891,845,000 after purchasing an additional 453,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Freedom Capital raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $185.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.30 and a 200-day moving average of $199.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.02 and a 12-month high of $261.56. The company has a market capitalization of $201.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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