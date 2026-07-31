Swiss National Bank Takes $2.02 Million Position in Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. $ALH

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Laundry in the 4th quarter worth $6,105,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Laundry during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,544,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Alliance Laundry during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,209,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Alliance Laundry in the fourth quarter worth about $14,951,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alliance Laundry in the fourth quarter worth about $55,962,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALH. Weiss Ratings raised Alliance Laundry from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alliance Laundry from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Laundry from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alliance Laundry from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Laundry from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALH

Insider Activity at Alliance Laundry

In related news, insider Amanda Brooke Kopetsky sold 13,472 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $363,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,937. This represents a 64.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Samantha Leigh Hannan sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $157,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 292,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,672,573.82. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,528 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,471. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company's stock.

Alliance Laundry Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Alliance Laundry stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72. Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $27.48.

Alliance Laundry (NYSE:ALH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $426.89 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Laundry Company Profile

Alliance Laundry Systems NYSE: ALH is a manufacturer and distributor of commercial and residential laundry equipment and related services. The company designs, produces and sells a range of coin-operated and vended machines, on-premises washers and dryers, and allied equipment for laundromats, multi-housing, hospitality, healthcare and other institutional customers. Alliance’s product strategy emphasizes durable, high-throughput machines for professional laundry operators as well as appliances geared to self-service and multi-dwelling applications.

Its product portfolio includes coin-operated and card-operated washers and dryers, stacked and single-pocket models, industrial-grade on-premises equipment, and parts and accessories.

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