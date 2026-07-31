Swiss National Bank Takes $2.81 Million Position in Alumis Inc. $ALMS

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 127,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.10% of Alumis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALMS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Alumis by 64.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alumis by 24.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alumis by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,543 shares of the company's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alumis by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,832 shares of the company's stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 724,133 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Alumis

In other news, insider Sanam Pangali sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $311,108. The trade was a 31.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company's stock.

Alumis Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ALMS opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of -0.73. The business's 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10. Alumis Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $31.35.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01). Alumis had a negative net margin of 2,825.70% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. Analysts forecast that Alumis Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALMS. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alumis in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alumis from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Alumis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alumis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Alumis from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALMS

Alumis Company Profile

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words "allumer"-French for illuminate-and "immunis"-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

Further Reading

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