Swiss National Bank Takes Position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $EYPT

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 147,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $53,658,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,556,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,575,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,827,685 shares of the company's stock worth $143,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,970 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,017,433 shares of the company's stock worth $109,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,101 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.75.

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Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.73. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $19.11.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.20). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,566.63% and a negative return on equity of 110.54%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of ocular diseases. The company's proprietary platform centers on sustained-release formulations designed to improve drug delivery to the posterior segment of the eye, addressing conditions that often require repeated intravitreal injections or intensive topical regimens. Eyepoint's commercial strategy combines in-house sales and marketing capabilities with targeted partnerships to bring its therapies to ophthalmologists and retina specialists across the United States.

Eyepoint's lead products include YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant indicated for the prevention of relapse in non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension approved for postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery.

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