Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942,860 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 48,640 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.25% of Stryker worth $331,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Stryker by 107.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,700 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 77,831 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $253,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $395.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,247,298.34. The trade was a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $305.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.20. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $281.00 and a 12-month high of $404.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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