Sycale Advisors NY LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,075 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Spotify Technology comprises about 6.5% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC's holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $20,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 25,834 shares of the company's stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,327,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 450 shares of the company's stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,469 shares of the company's stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 9,316 shares of the company's stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Arete Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $586.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $655.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPOT

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT stock opened at $480.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.35. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $405.00 and a one year high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 35.73%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Spotify Technology News

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Insider Buying and Selling at Spotify Technology

In related news, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total value of $2,606,616.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,560,425.39. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher P. Marshall sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.86, for a total transaction of $1,377,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,099,714.54. The trade was a 39.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,442 shares of company stock valued at $54,647,508. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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