Synchrony Financial $SYF Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 902,031 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 64,196 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.27% of Synchrony Financial worth $61,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,582 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 337.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.80. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 23.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.250-9.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Synchrony Financial's payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,651,107.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,449,656.72. The trade was a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SYF. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYF

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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