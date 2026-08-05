Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Position Reduced by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,564 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 130,881 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC's holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Synopsys by 16.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,848 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $54,288,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Synopsys by 3.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,761,983 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $698,591,000 after acquiring an additional 61,077 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 20.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Synopsys from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $570.06.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $403.86 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $366.00 and a fifty-two week high of $636.25. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $438.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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