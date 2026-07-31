Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,470 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 11.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 15.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,962,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $372.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.19, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $366.00 and a 1 year high of $646.28. The company's fifty day moving average is $446.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.11.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $558.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Synopsys from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $570.06.

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Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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