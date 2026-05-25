Systematic Financial Management LP Grows Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,063 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,260,359 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,394,620,000 after purchasing an additional 854,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,930,551 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,543,914,000 after acquiring an additional 553,907 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,638,801 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,481,122,000 after acquiring an additional 23,430 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,647,534 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $976,346,000 after acquiring an additional 471,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 686.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,807,512 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $831,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $192.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company's 50-day moving average is $188.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.79. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.23 and a 1-year high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Digital Realty Trust's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 128.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $215.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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