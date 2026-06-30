T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Acquired by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 23,836 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $39,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc increased its position in T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 465,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $94,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $18,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $352,583,000 after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $20,010,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 123,378 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $29,533,000 after buying an additional 47,356 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $173.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $188.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.31. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $187.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Freedom Capital raised T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

Key Stories Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

See Also

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