T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,335,918,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $5,643,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516,968 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,222,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,368 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,185,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,256,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,450 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 81.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $677,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,422 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 2.6%

T-Mobile US stock opened at $177.52 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.66 and a 1 year high of $261.56. The firm's 50-day moving average is $186.32 and its 200-day moving average is $197.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $192.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Arete Research raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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