T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 186 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.27.

Read Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Down 2.0%

TMUS stock opened at $180.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.02 and a 52 week high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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