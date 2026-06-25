T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,419 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 152,954 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of T-Mobile US worth $129,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 186 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $180.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $174.02 and a one year high of $261.56. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $188.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at $41,261,920. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Freedom Capital raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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