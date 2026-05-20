T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 15,382 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of T-Mobile US worth $142,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in T-Mobile US by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 971 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Wall Street Zen upgraded T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Freedom Capital upgraded T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $193.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business's 50 day moving average is $200.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $261.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,620 shares of company stock worth $22,722,802. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

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