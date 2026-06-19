T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Has $2.79 Billion Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,378,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 1,854,413 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up 1.8% of T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 5.05% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $2,790,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9,056.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,232,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $979,290,000 after buying an additional 5,174,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,678,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $7,118,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223,149 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23,219.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,155,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $769,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,321,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,646,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,260,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,592 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.7%

BDX opened at $143.99 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.59 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company's 50-day moving average is $149.15 and its 200 day moving average is $172.51.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is 106.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $181.00.

View Our Latest Report on BDX

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.48, for a total value of $166,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,161,922.56. This represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares in the company, valued at $16,122,355.05. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 4,013 shares of company stock valued at $593,434 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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