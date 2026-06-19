T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Has $756 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 2,256.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,446,633 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,385,249 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 0.48% of S&P Global worth $755,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,374,366 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,873,340,000 after acquiring an additional 117,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,259,690 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,451,971,000 after acquiring an additional 157,301 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,790,310 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,161,498,000 after acquiring an additional 600,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,333,099 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,354,796,000 after purchasing an additional 263,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,033,003,000 after purchasing an additional 274,285 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $411.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $424.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $545.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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