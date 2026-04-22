TABR Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,002 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,053,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ticino Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $2,093,000. Novem Group lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Novem Group now owns 26,526 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Michael Brady & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $1,066,246.21. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 31,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,036,792.48. This represents a 17.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,879 shares of company stock worth $2,116,818. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $144.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $140.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $97.61 and a twelve month high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.The firm's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.28%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Emerson Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Emerson Electric wasn't on the list.

While Emerson Electric currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here