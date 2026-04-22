TABR Capital Management LLC Invests $6.28 Million in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 231,777 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $6,281,000. Regions Financial accounts for about 1.6% of TABR Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 52.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,523,714 shares of the bank's stock valued at $357,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679,285 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Regions Financial by 286.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,022,031 shares of the bank's stock valued at $106,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,505 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,939,544 shares of the bank's stock valued at $103,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,048 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,625,557 shares of the bank's stock worth $121,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 36,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $1,036,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,635.82. This represents a 67.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE RF opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. Regions Financial Corporation has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $31.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.92 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Regions Financial's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Regions Financial's payout ratio is 44.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RF

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation NYSE: RF is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

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