TABR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,046 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,730,338 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,102,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,028,892 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,831,526,000 after buying an additional 1,295,936 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 52.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,741,766 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $166,672,000 after purchasing an additional 946,815 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in Realty Income by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,139,078 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $130,035,000 after buying an additional 658,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,011,841 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $692,002,000 after acquiring an additional 654,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company's stock.

Get Realty Income alerts: Sign Up

Key Realty Income News

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,222,151.22. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE O opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average is $60.49. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $67.93. The company has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 18.41%.Realty Income's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 277.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $66.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Realty Income, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Realty Income wasn't on the list.

While Realty Income currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here