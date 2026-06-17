Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Takes $5.30 Million Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,204 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $5,303,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

Get American Tower alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting American Tower

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

American Tower Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $184.39 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $181.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $165.08 and a 12-month high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is currently 115.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $73,856.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,505.94. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Tower, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Tower wasn't on the list.

While American Tower currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here