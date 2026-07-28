Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) $TWN Holdings Cut by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TWN - Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,807 shares of the company's stock after selling 199,223 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 15.96% of Taiwan Fund worth $60,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Fund by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in Taiwan Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 14,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Fund by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 91,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 42,256 shares during the period.

Taiwan Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TWN opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.48. Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.31 and a 12 month high of $105.09.

Taiwan Fund Profile

Taiwan Fund, Inc NYSE: TWN is a closed-end management investment company that offers U.S. investors direct exposure to the Taiwanese equity market. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund seeks capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of equity securities issued primarily by companies based in Taiwan. Its strategy provides access to one of Asia's most dynamic markets, focusing on sectors such as technology, semiconductors, manufacturing, financial services and consumer goods.

The fund typically invests in common stocks of Taiwanese issuers traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, as well as equity-related instruments such as ADRs and foreign-listed securities of Taiwanese companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TWN - Free Report).

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