Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Holdings Reduced by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,425 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 113,495 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 3.6% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $26,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin City Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the first quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Corus Family Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Corus Family Wealth Advisors now owns 2,401 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE TSM opened at $420.63 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $223.70 and a 52 week high of $479.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $427.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.47 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The firm's revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $512,334. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $449.38.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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