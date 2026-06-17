Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM is Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.'s 4th Largest Position

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,911 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 21,781 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 5.9% of Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $38,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,307,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,824 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $495,163,000. SurgoCap Partners LP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $360,443,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $976,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,264,367 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $688,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,727 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock opened at $426.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $206.20 and a 1 year high of $450.16. The stock's fifty day moving average is $400.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 29.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,496 shares of company stock valued at $304,667. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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