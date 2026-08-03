Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM is Positano Wealth Management Ltd's 9th Largest Position

Positano Wealth Management Ltd grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,182 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 5.0% of Positano Wealth Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Positano Wealth Management Ltd's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,146,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,514,662,000 after purchasing an additional 313,773 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,307,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,902,819 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,832,708,000 after purchasing an additional 966,926 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,070,393,000 after buying an additional 802,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,629,524 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,622,426,000 after buying an additional 556,988 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of TSM stock opened at $404.21 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $223.70 and a 12-month high of $479.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm's 50 day moving average is $427.14 and its 200 day moving average is $384.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 15,857 shares of company stock worth $1,167,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $496.25.

View Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported approximately $40.20 billion in second-quarter 2026 revenue, up 36% year over year, while net income rose 77.41%. The strong results reinforce expectations for continued demand for advanced AI chips and foundry capacity. TSMC AI Stock Article

TSMC reported approximately $40.20 billion in second-quarter 2026 revenue, up 36% year over year, while net income rose 77.41%. The strong results reinforce expectations for continued demand for advanced AI chips and foundry capacity. Positive Sentiment: Strong technology earnings and better-than-expected forecasts from Lam Research helped lift the broader chip sector and attracted fresh money to semiconductor ETFs, creating a supportive backdrop for TSMC shares. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash

Strong technology earnings and better-than-expected forecasts from Lam Research helped lift the broader chip sector and attracted fresh money to semiconductor ETFs, creating a supportive backdrop for TSMC shares. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised TSMC’s earnings forecasts, including Erste Group’s increases to $16.69 per share for fiscal 2026 and $21.25 for fiscal 2027. The consensus analyst rating remains “Buy,” with an average price target of $496.25. TSMC Analyst Estimates

Analysts raised TSMC’s earnings forecasts, including Erste Group’s increases to $16.69 per share for fiscal 2026 and $21.25 for fiscal 2027. The consensus analyst rating remains “Buy,” with an average price target of $496.25. Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s advanced-chip packaging expansion, including a reported Arizona partnership with Amkor, could strengthen its position in the AI supply chain and support U.S. customer demand. TSMC Advanced Packaging Expansion

TSMC’s advanced-chip packaging expansion, including a reported Arizona partnership with Amkor, could strengthen its position in the AI supply chain and support U.S. customer demand. Positive Sentiment: Vice President Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares, increasing his direct ownership by 25%. The insider buying offers a modest vote of confidence, though the transaction is small relative to TSMC’s market value. TSMC Insider Purchase

Vice President Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares, increasing his direct ownership by 25%. The insider buying offers a modest vote of confidence, though the transaction is small relative to TSMC’s market value. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC increased its quarterly dividend to $1.1136 per share, or $4.45 annualized, but its roughly 1.1% yield means the change is secondary to the company’s AI-growth outlook. TSMC Dividend Announcement

TSMC increased its quarterly dividend to $1.1136 per share, or $4.45 annualized, but its roughly 1.1% yield means the change is secondary to the company’s AI-growth outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors continue to monitor Samsung’s proposed Broadcom partnership, which could create a stronger alternative in AI foundry and packaging, as well as restrictions on China-related equipment and concerns about the sustainability of AI spending. Samsung Broadcom Foundry Partnership

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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