Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM is Union Heritage Capital LLC's 4th Largest Position

Union Heritage Capital LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 117.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 3.7% of Union Heritage Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Union Heritage Capital LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $976,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $961,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 81,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,438,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

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Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.39 per share, with a total value of $223,170.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $297,560. This represents a 300.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders acquired 15,857 shares of company stock worth $1,167,094 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $404.18 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $427.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.70 and a twelve month high of $479.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 50.31%.The firm had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $496.25.

Read Our Latest Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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