Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Position Increased by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,247 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 0.8% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $2,430,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $976,821,000 after buying an additional 1,281,648 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $961,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $648,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,950. This represents a 25.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,496 shares of company stock worth $327,927 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $439.44 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $411.75 and its 200-day moving average is $361.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $220.80 and a 12 month high of $476.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $449.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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