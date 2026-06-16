Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Position Increased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $70,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,146,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,514,662,000 after acquiring an additional 313,773 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,307,428,000 after buying an additional 1,750,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,935,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,171,445,000 after buying an additional 130,173 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,070,393,000 after buying an additional 802,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,687,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,984,783,000 after buying an additional 229,237 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,496 shares of company stock worth $229,407. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

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Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $440.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock's 50-day moving average is $399.06 and its 200-day moving average is $354.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $206.20 and a 52-week high of $450.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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