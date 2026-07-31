Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Acquired by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 9,082.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,227 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 49,680 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.2% of Vestor Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 257.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $395,950. This represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,857 shares of company stock worth $1,167,094. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 7.9%

TSM stock opened at $404.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $223.70 and a 1 year high of $479.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.89 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 50.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $496.25.

View Our Latest Report on TSM

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

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