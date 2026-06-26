Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,599 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.0% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $17,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $449.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE TSM opened at $433.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $221.18 and a twelve month high of $476.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $412.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,496 shares of company stock valued at $327,927. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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