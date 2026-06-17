Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,130 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.0% of Ibex Wealth Advisors' portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors' holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP now owns 60,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $18,233,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,654 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $139,380,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 15,241 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 880 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 3.4%

TSM opened at $426.34 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $206.20 and a 1 year high of $450.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $400.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,496 shares of company stock valued at $304,667. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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