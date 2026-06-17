Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Bought by &PARTNERS

&PARTNERS lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 25,234 shares during the quarter. &PARTNERS's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $38,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 116,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,456,000 after purchasing an additional 40,548 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $1,081,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,510,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 3.4%

TSM opened at $426.34 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $400.82 and its 200-day moving average is $355.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $206.20 and a 1-year high of $450.16. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $75,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $301,040. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 4,496 shares of company stock worth $304,667 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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