Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Bought by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,500 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 139,487 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 4.0% of Senator Investment Group LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Senator Investment Group LP's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $98,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,496 shares of company stock valued at $229,407. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 3.9%

NYSE TSM opened at $440.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $399.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $206.20 and a one year high of $450.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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