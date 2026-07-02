Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Cane Capital Partners LLC

Cane Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,989 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cane Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cane Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Vertrix Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Whelan Financial increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Severin Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $449.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 12,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $923,588.64. This represents a 9.05% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,496 shares of company stock worth $404,567. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $444.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.70 and a twelve month high of $479.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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