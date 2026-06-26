Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,635 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,795 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,496 shares of company stock valued at $327,927. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $449.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $433.62 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $221.18 and a fifty-two week high of $476.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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