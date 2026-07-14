Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $44,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $421.43 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $426.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $223.70 and a 1 year high of $479.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $35.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.47 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The business's revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC posted record June revenue and beat second-quarter sales expectations, signaling that AI-driven demand remains strong ahead of earnings. Reuters article

TSMC posted record June revenue and beat second-quarter sales expectations, signaling that AI-driven demand remains strong ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: The company said June revenue jumped 67.9% year over year and first-half revenue rose 35.6%, reinforcing momentum in AI and advanced chip demand. CNBC article

The company said June revenue jumped 67.9% year over year and first-half revenue rose 35.6%, reinforcing momentum in AI and advanced chip demand. Positive Sentiment: TSMC is expanding its advanced chip packaging capacity in Taiwan, which supports longer-term growth and shows management is investing to meet strong demand. Reuters article

TSMC is expanding its advanced chip packaging capacity in Taiwan, which supports longer-term growth and shows management is investing to meet strong demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are highlighting TSMC’s upcoming earnings release as a key test for whether AI-chip strength can keep driving the stock higher. Zacks article

Analysts are highlighting TSMC’s upcoming earnings release as a key test for whether AI-chip strength can keep driving the stock higher. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market weakness and a selloff in memory-chip stocks are creating mixed sector sentiment, which may be tempering enthusiasm despite TSMC’s strong results. Yahoo Finance article

Broader market weakness and a selloff in memory-chip stocks are creating mixed sector sentiment, which may be tempering enthusiasm despite TSMC’s strong results. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary suggests investors are questioning how long the AI spending boom can last, which could limit upside after the rally. Barron's article

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $449.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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