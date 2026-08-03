Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 247.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,549 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 220 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the company's stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company's stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,418 shares of the company's stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TTWO alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $320.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.44.

Read Our Latest Report on TTWO

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 208,969 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $47,507,012.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 1,006,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $228,708,814.14. The trade was a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,151 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.02, for a total value of $249,790.02. Following the sale, the director owned 20,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,421,565.48. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 569,936 shares of company stock valued at $128,431,438 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company's stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO stock opened at $242.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.95, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.49. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.63 and a 52 week high of $265.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Take-Two Interactive Software, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Take-Two Interactive Software wasn't on the list.

While Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here