Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 597.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,744 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LBP AM SA boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 298.2% in the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 64,611 shares of the company's stock worth $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 48,384 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,875 shares of the company's stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 64,403 shares of the company's stock worth $16,489,000 after buying an additional 16,314 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 134,638 shares of the company's stock worth $34,471,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 585,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,021,000 after buying an additional 114,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $320.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $292.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $247.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company's 50-day moving average price is $224.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.49. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of -152.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.98. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.63 and a fifty-two week high of $264.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 208,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $47,507,012.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,006,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $228,708,814.14. This represents a 17.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,151 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.02, for a total value of $249,790.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,565.48. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 570,015 shares of company stock valued at $128,432,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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