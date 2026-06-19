Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $4.20 Million Investment in BlackRock $BLK

Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,921 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. BlackRock makes up about 3.1% of Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchbrook Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total transaction of $9,233,627.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 210,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $222,082,527.60. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total value of $35,613,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 230,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.6%

BLK opened at $1,051.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,046.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,051.90. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $917.39 and a twelve month high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.40 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 24.40%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 52.8 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $5.73 dividend. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,220.00 to $1,140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,368.00 to $1,393.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,351.00 to $1,199.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,264.61.

View Our Latest Report on BlackRock

Key Headlines Impacting BlackRock

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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