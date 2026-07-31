Talon Private Wealth LLC Invests $968,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,693 shares of the social networking company's stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 10.5% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. RDST Capital LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. RDST Capital LLC now owns 99,630 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $57,001,000 after buying an additional 37,225 shares during the period. ROI Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 5,808 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eley Financial Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 2,809 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $770.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $789.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Curtis J. Mahoney sold 2,079 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.92, for a total transaction of $1,268,023.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $681,890.56. This represents a 65.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.83, for a total value of $4,769,642.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $251,641.62. The trade was a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,325 shares of company stock worth $23,979,087. Company insiders own 13.53% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 8.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $539.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $520.26 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The company's 50-day moving average price is $602.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.44.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The social networking company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($1.01). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.81% and a net margin of 29.83%.The company had revenue of $60.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is 7.63%.

Meta Platforms News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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