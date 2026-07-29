Talon Private Wealth LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% during the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company's stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 312,373 shares of the company's stock worth $76,356,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 103,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,201,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Excelsior Advisor Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company's stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 23,054 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.27, for a total value of $5,792,778.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,779,963.81. This trade represents a 50.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Talc settlement removes a major overhang. J&J proposed paying up to $5.5 billion to resolve approximately 76,000 remaining U.S. lawsuits alleging that its talc products caused ovarian cancer. Investors appear to view the agreement as reducing years of legal uncertainty and improving visibility into future liabilities. The deal requires participation by at least 95% of claimants, with payments expected to begin in 2027, so final resolution is not yet guaranteed. Reuters talc settlement article

J&J proposed paying up to $5.5 billion to resolve approximately 76,000 remaining U.S. lawsuits alleging that its talc products caused ovarian cancer. Investors appear to view the agreement as reducing years of legal uncertainty and improving visibility into future liabilities. The deal requires participation by at least 95% of claimants, with payments expected to begin in 2027, so final resolution is not yet guaranteed. Positive Sentiment: J&J delivered strong second-quarter results and raised its outlook. Revenue rose 6.6% year over year to $25.31 billion, exceeding expectations, while adjusted earnings per share of $2.90 topped the consensus estimate. Full-year 2026 guidance was set at $11.60–$11.75 per share, supporting confidence in the company’s operating performance. Yahoo Finance earnings article

Revenue rose 6.6% year over year to $25.31 billion, exceeding expectations, while adjusted earnings per share of $2.90 topped the consensus estimate. Full-year 2026 guidance was set at $11.60–$11.75 per share, supporting confidence in the company’s operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley reiterated Buy ratings following the settlement news, with price targets remaining above the recent trading level. One analyst said progress on the talc resolution removes a significant valuation discount. TipRanks Goldman Sachs rating article

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley reiterated Buy ratings following the settlement news, with price targets remaining above the recent trading level. One analyst said progress on the talc resolution removes a significant valuation discount. Neutral Sentiment: Settlement terms still carry execution risk. The proposal involves a substantial cash commitment and could leave future lawsuits unaffected. Its effectiveness depends on claimant participation and court-related processes. CNN settlement article

The proposal involves a substantial cash commitment and could leave future lawsuits unaffected. Its effectiveness depends on claimant participation and court-related processes. Negative Sentiment: MedTech growth was comparatively softer. Cardiovascular performance lagged in the second quarter, although stronger Vision, Surgery and Orthopedics results and new product launches may support improvement in the second half. Zacks MedTech article

Cardiovascular performance lagged in the second quarter, although stronger Vision, Surgery and Orthopedics results and new product launches may support improvement in the second half. Negative Sentiment: An executive sale is a minor sentiment headwind. EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 23,054 shares worth approximately $5.8 million, reducing her direct position by about half. SEC insider transaction filing

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $263.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3%

JNJ stock opened at $266.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $164.23 and a 1-year high of $274.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.40. The firm has a market cap of $642.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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