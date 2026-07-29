Talon Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,754 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,152,366 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $9,043,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $7,625,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,608,488,000 after acquiring an additional 531,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,963,934,000 after acquiring an additional 445,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,090,589 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,102,708,000 after purchasing an additional 293,446 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExxonMobil alerts: Sign Up

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on ExxonMobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.45.

Read Our Latest Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $153.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.60 and a 200 day moving average of $148.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.53 and a 12 month high of $176.41. The company has a market capitalization of $635.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.17.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here