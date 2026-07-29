Talon Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Talon Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,433 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,254 shares of the construction company's stock worth $126,226,000 after purchasing an additional 23,135 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,970 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on United Rentals from $1,041.00 to $1,119.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals from $1,270.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,300.00 price target on United Rentals in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised United Rentals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,226.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Rentals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.15, for a total transaction of $1,699,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,869,155.30. This trade represents a 19.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting United Rentals

Here are the key news stories impacting United Rentals this week:

Positive Sentiment: United Rentals reported a record second quarter, with revenue of approximately $4.4 billion, up about 12% year over year. Stronger rental activity, improved fleet productivity and rising specialty-equipment demand supported the results. The company also raised its 2026 outlook, suggesting management sees sustained demand from construction and industrial customers. United Rentals Growth Outlook After a Record-Setting Q2

United Rentals reported a record second quarter, with revenue of approximately $4.4 billion, up about 12% year over year. Stronger rental activity, improved fleet productivity and rising specialty-equipment demand supported the results. The company also raised its 2026 outlook, suggesting management sees sustained demand from construction and industrial customers. Positive Sentiment: The earnings beat, improving analyst estimates and higher 2026 guidance have strengthened the long-term growth case for URI . Zacks included the company among its top-rated momentum and Strong Buy candidates, while the stock has gained substantially year to date. Is URI Stock Worth Buying After Its Strong Earnings-Fueled Rally?

The earnings beat, improving analyst estimates and higher 2026 guidance have strengthened the long-term growth case for . Zacks included the company among its top-rated momentum and Strong Buy candidates, while the stock has gained substantially year to date. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst targets remain generally above the current trading range. Quiver Quantitative reported a median target of $1,195, with targets as high as $1,421, indicating continued confidence in United Rentals’ earnings growth and position in a potentially stronger capital-spending cycle. United Rentals Stock Opinions on Q2 Earnings Beat and Guidance Raise

Recent analyst targets remain generally above the current trading range. Quiver Quantitative reported a median target of $1,195, with targets as high as $1,421, indicating continued confidence in United Rentals’ earnings growth and position in a potentially stronger capital-spending cycle. Neutral Sentiment: Yahoo Finance and MSN feature bullish long-term momentum and price-forecast analyses, but these are largely research and style-screen updates rather than new fundamental announcements. United Rentals Stock Forecast and Price Target

Yahoo Finance and MSN feature bullish long-term momentum and price-forecast analyses, but these are largely research and style-screen updates rather than new fundamental announcements. Negative Sentiment: Executive Vice President William E. Grace sold 1,500 shares for about $1.7 million, reducing his position by nearly 20%. Broader recent insider activity shows multiple executives selling and no reported purchases in the past six months, which could encourage profit-taking concerns after the strong rally. SEC Insider Ownership Filing

Executive Vice President William E. Grace sold 1,500 shares for about $1.7 million, reducing his position by nearly 20%. Broader recent insider activity shows multiple executives selling and no reported purchases in the past six months, which could encourage profit-taking concerns after the strong rally. Negative Sentiment: After its sizable year-to-date advance, URI trades at a relatively demanding valuation, increasing sensitivity to any slowdown in rental demand, construction activity or guidance execution. This may be amplifying near-term selling despite the strong quarter.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $1,089.29 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $701.59 and a one year high of $1,177.67. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,059.71 and its 200 day moving average is $922.42. The company has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $12.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.53 by $1.23. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.47 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 48.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.92%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report).

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