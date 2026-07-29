Talon Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Talon Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,535 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Joule Financial LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 705 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 949 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 978 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 5,480 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,884,695. The trade was a 33.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total transaction of $12,596,179.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,457,677.75. This trade represents a 48.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 78,190 shares of company stock valued at $27,041,022 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Dynamics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $327.00 to $313.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $393.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect General Dynamics to report approximately $3.97 in earnings per share and $13.54 billion in revenue for the second quarter. Expectations for a potential earnings beat are supporting investor sentiment ahead of the release. General Dynamics Q2 earnings expectations

Analysts expect General Dynamics to report approximately and for the second quarter. Expectations for a potential earnings beat are supporting investor sentiment ahead of the release. Positive Sentiment: The aerospace and defense sector continues to benefit from strong defense demand and improved production activity. General Dynamics is included among companies viewed as capable of meeting or exceeding second-quarter targets, which could reinforce confidence in its backlog and long-term growth prospects. Aerospace and defense earnings targets

The aerospace and defense sector continues to benefit from strong defense demand and improved production activity. General Dynamics is included among companies viewed as capable of meeting or exceeding second-quarter targets, which could reinforce confidence in its backlog and long-term growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: General Dynamics’ dividend remains an attraction for income-oriented investors, with a reported yield of roughly 1.63%. However, the immediate focus is likely to remain on quarterly earnings, guidance and cash flow rather than the dividend. General Dynamics dividend and earnings preview

General Dynamics’ dividend remains an attraction for income-oriented investors, with a reported yield of roughly 1.63%. However, the immediate focus is likely to remain on quarterly earnings, guidance and cash flow rather than the dividend. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about rising costs, supply-chain constraints and execution risks. Any margin pressure, production delays or cautious guidance could offset strong demand and trigger profit-taking after the stock’s recent advance. Aerospace and defense earnings risks

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.2%

General Dynamics stock opened at $393.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $358.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.28. The stock has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.38. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $306.03 and a one year high of $395.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.70 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 8.07%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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