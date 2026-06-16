Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP Has $94.68 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722,600 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for 16.8% of Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Arista Networks worth $94,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,558,563,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Arista Networks by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,587,115 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,396,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,659 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3,182.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company's stock worth $525,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,146 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,878,360 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,032,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Arista Networks by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,280,122 shares of the technology company's stock worth $298,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,758 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna raised Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of ANET opened at $169.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $179.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.28 and a 200-day moving average of $140.43.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $61,797.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,475,822.32. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.09, for a total value of $1,352,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 200,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,874,306.97. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,343,747 shares of company stock worth $380,853,419 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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